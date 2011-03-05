Front Page News

Green Valley Country Club Retains Top Golf Course Designer Jan Bel Jan For Multi-Million Dollar Course upgrade

04/10/2012 00:00
  Greenville, S.C.  – Green Valley Country Club has retained Jan Bel Jan, one of the nation’s most recognized golf course designers, to complete a master plan and renovation of the historic par 72, 18-hole championship course.  The first phase of Bel Jan’s improvement plan...

Greenville County School Board Member Becomes Candidate For SC Senate

03/30/2012 00:47
Greenville, SC: Today, Republican Tommie Ellis Reece filed at 9:30 am as a candidate for South Carolina State Senate Seat 6 which includes the Berea, Travelers Rest, Wade Hampton and Eastside areas of Greenville County. “The citizens in Senate District 6 demand and deserve a Senator who...

Gun Found In Greenville County Middle School

03/26/2012 18:52
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have charged a 14 year old, male juvenile with possession of a firearm on school property and disturbing school.   At approximately 11:30 this morning Lakeview Middle School authorities were advised that a male juvenile was in...
Paris Mountain State Park News

03/18/2012 00:10
http://oakridgedailyhoot.com   Celebrating Nature the focus at Paris Mountain State Park Friends Day.  By - Cathy Taylor GREENVILLE – Nature lovers of all ages can enjoy Friends Day events set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, at Paris Mountain State Park.   The Friends of Paris Mountain...

Travelers Rest Historical Society News

03/18/2012 00:01
 

TR City Council Roundtable Meeting

03/15/2012 00:02
The Travelers Rest City Council will hold hold an informal, roundtable discussion with Arnett, Muldrow & Associates, the consulting firm recently contracted by the City of Travelers Rest to conduct an Economic Assessment and Market Analysis. This meeting and discusion are open to...

Furman Paladins Baseball, Sunday Results

03/12/2012 01:02
Late Rally Falls Short, Paladins Fall 13-11 To College Of Charleston     GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Bradley Goodson went 3-for-5, homered, and drove in six runs to power College of Charleston to a 13-11 Southern Conference victory over Furman Sunday at Latham Stadium, completing the...

Trillium Arts Scenes

02/28/2012 00:39
    PHOTOS from Saturday...

SATURDAY BASEBALL IN TRAVELERS REST

02/24/2012 17:17
The annual Devildog Invitation Pre-Season Baseball Tournament gets underway on Saturday (February 25).  The tournament will be held at Travelers Rest High School: Saturday Feb 25th schedule - Berea vs Blue Ridge (NOON);  Travelers Rest vs Asheville 2 pm, followed by Travelers Rest vs...

Rolling Meth Lab Forces Evacuation Of Myrtle Beach Mall, TR Woman Arrested

02/07/2012 00:22
Four people are in custody after Horry County Police and a HAZMAT team were summoned to a rolling meth lab at a Surfside Beach strip mall last Thursday afternoon were officially charged Friday. According to a bookings report, Joseph Brooks, 33 of Murrells Inlet, is charged with receiving stolen...
Poll

Should conservationists be allowed to place numerous rock vanes in the South Saluda River without submitting project drawings or conducting impact studies?

Yes (99)
26%

No (279)
74%

Total votes: 378

Poll

The South Carolina House of Representatives is considering increasing the fine for a warning speeding ticket to $150. Do you favor this change?

YES (11)
17%

NO (54)
83%

Total votes: 65

Poll

Should the City of Travelers Rest add or increase garbage collection fees??

No (49)
79%

Yes (13)
21%

Total votes: 62

Front Page News

05/03/2011 15:59
  Subscribe to the print edition of The Travelers Rest Monitor and never miss a single issue.  The newspaper will be sent to you by USPS each week!  Subscribe now for $30 (inside South Carolina) or $32 (outside South Carolina).  Mail your check to us at:  The Travelers...

Football Scrimmage Friday At TRHS

04/21/2011 14:27
  The Travelers Rest High School football squad will scrimmage Walhalla on Friday evening August 12th at 6 pm.  Scrimmages are usually held on the football practice field located behind the home grandstands of Chico Bolin Stadium.  Last Saturday Travelers Rest fell 6-2 to Southside...

"I Popped Him, I Don't Remember Much After That"

03/23/2011 01:47
  A Travelers Rest great grandmother was assaulted by a Hendersonville man last Saturday during a dispute over a parking space at the Hendersonville Cracker Barrel, Blueridgenow.com is reporting.    Hendersonville police said Don Fairbanks, struck Shelby Walker, 73 of Travelers Rest...

03/20/2011 17:02

News

REPORT Revealing The Network Factions Of The Tea Party Movement

10/26/2010 20:24
Front Page News

Upcoming Events At Slater Hall

04/10/2012 00:20
Upcoming events at Slater Hall sponsored by the Slater Hall Citizens' Committee. We want to let you in the community know what is going on because we are trying to plan activities that are fun and affordable for the entire family. But we need your support to keep our activities going. The more...

Tips For Easy Ways To Save On Every Trip To The Supermarket

03/18/2012 00:17
How to Be a Coupon Consumer – Without Getting Consumed By Coupons Expert Offers Tips for Easy Ways to Save On Every Trip to the Market More people than ever are clipping coupons for their supermarket trips, but they’re often not saving as much as they could, says Toni House, author of How to...

Poll

Should the Travelers Rest City Council ignore the voters' decision not to develop the old TR High School property for a new City Hall, Police Department and Fire Station?

Yes (4)
29%

No (10)
71%

Total votes: 14

Front Page News

Off To A Quick Start, In The Wrong Direction

01/18/2012 15:29
SC Legislature: Off to a Quick Start – In the Wrong Direction   By Phil Noble Phil Noble The state Legislature convened in Columbia this week and quickly went to work. Given the results so far, we would have been better off if they had stayed at home – and...

Check Out The New Improved Print Edition Of The Monitor

01/12/2012 01:51
  Be sure to check out The Monitor's new, improved print edition.  The independent newspaper of Travelers Rest and northern Greenville County, SC can be found at 65+ newsstands located across northern Greenville County.  Or subscribe and never miss a single issue. ...

Ford Issues Massive Recall

01/12/2012 01:42
   Ford Motor Co, the No. 2 U.S. automaker, recalled about 539,000 vehicles worldwide in two separate actions to repair flaws that may lead to fires in some SUVs and the loss of power in some Mercury and Ford minivans. Ford will recall 286,000 Ford Escape SUVs made for the 2001 and...

Travelers Rest Historical Society News

12/21/2011 02:17
    Big News! The Hollingsworth Foundation has awarded Travelers Rest Historical Society a generous grant which will be...

Second Annual Polar Plunge

12/21/2011 02:11
        Need a memorable way to start off the New Year? How about the 2nd Annual Paris Mountain Polar Plunge. There's nothing quite...

FBI WARNING

12/07/2011 00:53
FBI Warning Involves Complicated Phishing Scam   FBI Charlotte December 05, 2011 Public Affairs Specialist Shelley Lynch(704) 672-6766   — filed under: Press Release,...

See Full Page Dedicated To North Greenville Football

11/29/2011 01:46
See The Monitor's full page coverage of North Greenville University football in Wednesday's Edition...........on sale at a news stand near you in Travelers Rest and northern Greenville County, SC.

Trillium Arts Centre Leaving Travelers Rest

11/24/2011 02:06
