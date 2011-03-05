Front Page News
Green Valley Country Club Retains Top Golf Course Designer Jan Bel Jan For Multi-Million Dollar Course upgrade
Greenville, S.C. – Green Valley Country Club has retained Jan Bel Jan, one of the nation’s most recognized golf course designers, to complete a master plan and renovation of the historic par 72, 18-hole championship course. The first phase of Bel Jan’s improvement plan...
Greenville County School Board Member Becomes Candidate For SC Senate
Greenville, SC: Today, Republican Tommie Ellis Reece filed at 9:30 am as a candidate for South Carolina State Senate Seat 6 which includes the Berea, Travelers Rest, Wade Hampton and Eastside areas of Greenville County. “The citizens in Senate District 6 demand and deserve a Senator who...
Gun Found In Greenville County Middle School
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have charged a 14 year old, male juvenile with possession of a firearm on school property and disturbing school. At approximately 11:30 this morning Lakeview Middle School authorities were advised that a male juvenile was in...
Paris Mountain State Park News
http://oakridgedailyhoot.com Celebrating Nature the focus at Paris Mountain State Park Friends Day. By - Cathy Taylor GREENVILLE – Nature lovers of all ages can enjoy Friends Day events set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, at Paris Mountain State Park. The Friends of Paris Mountain...
TR City Council Roundtable Meeting
The Travelers Rest City Council will hold hold an informal, roundtable discussion with Arnett, Muldrow & Associates, the consulting firm recently contracted by the City of Travelers Rest to conduct an Economic Assessment and Market Analysis. This meeting and discusion are open to...
Furman Paladins Baseball, Sunday Results
Late Rally Falls Short, Paladins Fall 13-11 To College Of Charleston GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Bradley Goodson went 3-for-5, homered, and drove in six runs to power College of Charleston to a 13-11 Southern Conference victory over Furman Sunday at Latham Stadium, completing the...
Trillium Arts Scenes
PHOTOS from Saturday...
SATURDAY BASEBALL IN TRAVELERS REST
The annual Devildog Invitation Pre-Season Baseball Tournament gets underway on Saturday (February 25). The tournament will be held at Travelers Rest High School: Saturday Feb 25th schedule - Berea vs Blue Ridge (NOON); Travelers Rest vs Asheville 2 pm, followed by Travelers Rest vs...
Rolling Meth Lab Forces Evacuation Of Myrtle Beach Mall, TR Woman Arrested
Four people are in custody after Horry County Police and a HAZMAT team were summoned to a rolling meth lab at a Surfside Beach strip mall last Thursday afternoon were officially charged Friday. According to a bookings report, Joseph Brooks, 33 of Murrells Inlet, is charged with receiving stolen...
Front Page News
Football Scrimmage Friday At TRHS
The Travelers Rest High School football squad will scrimmage Walhalla on Friday evening August 12th at 6 pm. Scrimmages are usually held on the football practice field located behind the home grandstands of Chico Bolin Stadium. Last Saturday Travelers Rest fell 6-2 to Southside...
"I Popped Him, I Don't Remember Much After That"
A Travelers Rest great grandmother was assaulted by a Hendersonville man last Saturday during a dispute over a parking space at the Hendersonville Cracker Barrel, Blueridgenow.com is reporting. Hendersonville police said Don Fairbanks, struck Shelby Walker, 73 of Travelers Rest...